Let me remind you that on the night of Tuesday, December 26, the seaport of Feodosia was subjected to a missile attack, as a result of which the landing ship 'Novocherkassk' was seriously damaged. Later, a fire was started on the ship, which caused the detonation of valuable cargo. It is reported that these were 'Geranium' kamikaze drones. The detonation of these drones on board led to 'Novocherkassk' sinking right in the port...............

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN