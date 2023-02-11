Wargasm in Washington with Juan O Savin, Josh Reid, Corinne Cliford Unrestricted Truths Ep. 2. Juan starts around 30 mins into this video.

JUAN is talking about Balloon slow motion (compared to satellites) also closer proximity for MAPPING what he calls EQ stress points which is likely again really the PORTAL grid. WON’T TALK ABOUT PORTAL TECH because that is the REAL STORY INVOLVING SECRET SPACE PROGRAM… TIME TRAVEL, TIMELINE SHIFTING AND TRIGGERING AND OPENING PORTALS TO ADMIT NEGATIVE ENTITIES /ALIENS AND OTHER NEFARIOUS BAD ACTORS….

ALSO….Juan talks about balloon flying over stress points associated with EQ release along faultlines — during full moon suggesting

a future event aimed at causing Earthquake along flight

trajectory. New Madrid faultine? China balloon really a deep state NWO/Darpa run exercise to set up future Earth changes to interfere with even election of 2024…. Yellowstone super volcano?



