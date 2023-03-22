A NEW RUSSIAN TANK IN FINLAND? NO SWEDEN? WAR THUNDER IS CONFUSING.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
BT42 is here! Many new tanks this month, And here is a fun one shot one kill machine for you to try out. Highly recommended before they nerf it. Get that good ammo!!!
And a few words on the Ukraine mess at the end of the vid, so you can skip if you want, Just wanted to clarify my views and educate on a few details you may not be aware of. Not a trend, This channel will remain Tanks and War Thunder. I'm starting a new channel soon where I will talk more politics along with Cars and Machines other than tanks. I couldn't remember the date Zelensky came in and replaced the last stooge so sorry if dates seem confused for a moment around 2014.