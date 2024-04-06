Divine Mercy Sunday - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep. 134 with Fr. Chris Alar, MIC

Fr. Chris Alar & Fr. Mark Baron, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Apr 4, 2024





Jesus told St. Faustina that Divine Mercy Sunday was mankind's last hope of salvation. Father Mark Baron, MIC, the new “Father Joseph” of the Association of Marian Helpers, explains what Divine Mercy Sunday is all about, and the special graces that can be obtained – an offer you truly can’t refuse! Then hear the inspirational story of a Colorado group who formed a prayer apostolate to bring the love of Jesus and devotion to the Blessed Mother, especially the Rosary, to residents in care communities and nursing facilities.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Ep. 127: Ash Wednesday & St. Valentine





Support our ministries: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=EWTN





Discover more about Church history on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/church-history?utm_source=YT





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-wbcOolH0A4