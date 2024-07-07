Plannedemic Coming



✅ $50 OFF their best-selling 4 Week Emergency Food Kit when you go to my special web site http://www.preparewiththinkaboutit.com​ 🔥

YOU'LL NEED EMERGENCY FOOD BEFORE LONG. TAKE ADVANTAGE AND SAVE NOW!

Back in October 18, 2019, event 201 Took place… they called it a tabletop exercise. The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation hosted Event 201, a high-level pandemic exercise on October 18, 2019, in New York, NY.





If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link: https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/





IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH! https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support





SUPPORT OUR SPOTIFY PODCAST:

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thinkaboutitpodcast/support





WEBSITE:

Thinkaboutit.online





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.