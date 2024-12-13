Bashar Al-Assad: Rise & Fall of Syria's Dictator Flees to Russia Amid Damascus Rebellion Middle East

From eye doctor to brutal dictator: The rise (and fall) of Syria's Bashar Al-Assad. Bashar Assad never intended to go into politics. He became one of the world's most brutal dictators, whose thuggish rule ended abruptly when rebels stormed into Damascus Saturday night, causing his army − and him − to flee.





Instead, Assad, the second son of former Syrian ruler Hafez Assad, planned to be an ophthalmologist. He studied in Syria and then London before his career as an eye doctor was cut short by his elder brother Bassel's fatal car crash in 1994.





Syrians celebrate fall of Assad as Israel and Turkey strike military targets. Syrians are cheering the fall of longtime dictator Bashar al-Assad, as a rebel-linked caretaker prime minister was appointed to oversee the transition of power. Some families are desperately searching for loved ones forcibly disappeared under the Assad regime.





Israel said it struck Syria nearly 500 times in two days, hitting most of the country’s strategic weapons stockpiles and destroying its navy fleet. The bombings were intended to prevent the stockpiles from falling “into the hands of extremists,” according to an Israeli official. Separately, Turkish state media says a Turkish drone destroyed military equipment in northern Syria that had been seized by a Kurdish group.





Kremlin plays down blow to Russia from Assad's fall. MOSCOW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Wednesday played down the damage to Russian influence in the Middle East from the fall of Syrian ally Bashar al-Assad, saying that its focus was on Ukraine and that Moscow was in contact with Syria's new rulers.

When Russia intervened in the Syrian Civil War in 2015, it helped tip the balance in Assad's favour and his fall from power has dealt a serious setback to both Russia, which is fighting a major land war in Ukraine, and to Iran, which is battling U.S.-backed Israel across the Middle East.

"You know, of course, that we are in contact with those who are currently in control of the situation in Syria," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.





David House