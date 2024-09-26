Celebrating the Arrival of the Two Witnesses - 12 Songs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
00:00 Mighty are the Monarchs (Extended Version)
02:48 These Hands
05:32 To Those Who Give Me Their Whole Heart
07:33 Peter and Mary Here to Stay
11:33 Peter and Mary to Thee I sing
14:17 Break Away
17:02 Come Oh Spirit of the Living God
19:38 Give Thanks
22:01 Fear the Lord
24:01 The TWO True Leaders
27:22 All Hail Peter and Mary so High
30:14 The Blessed Reign of the Two Witnesses is Here!
All Songs made with Suno A.I.
For more details, see Our September 15, 2024 Blog
Mirrored on X/Twitter