💥🇺🇦 FPV drone operators from the Maksim Krivonos Battalion, working alongside Russian Armed Forces, continue to strike AFU equipment on the Krasnoarmeysk front.

Destroyed: a Humvee combat armored vehicle and a nationalist pickup truck near the settlement of Muravka; a truck near the settlement of Yalta.

Adding:

NATO has asked Germany to create seven new brigades—around 40,000 troops—for the alliance’s defense, according to Reuters.

Adding, Zelensky arrived on a flight and is in Berlin, begging for more money.

Germany Sends €5 Billion More in Military Aid to Ukraine

Germany will provide Ukraine with an additional €5 billion in military aid, according to the Defense Ministry.





The Bundestag detailed the allocation:





- Funding long-range weapons production in Ukraine

- Additional ammunition, especially for air defense

- Repair facilities and a joint military enterprise in Ukraine

- Partial funding for Starlink and Ukraine’s military communication system

- Medical equipment