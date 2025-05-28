© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇺🇦 FPV drone operators from the Maksim Krivonos Battalion, working alongside Russian Armed Forces, continue to strike AFU equipment on the Krasnoarmeysk front.
Destroyed: a Humvee combat armored vehicle and a nationalist pickup truck near the settlement of Muravka; a truck near the settlement of Yalta.
NATO has asked Germany to create seven new brigades—around 40,000 troops—for the alliance’s defense, according to Reuters.
Adding, Zelensky arrived on a flight and is in Berlin, begging for more money.
Germany Sends €5 Billion More in Military Aid to Ukraine
Germany will provide Ukraine with an additional €5 billion in military aid, according to the Defense Ministry.
The Bundestag detailed the allocation:
- Funding long-range weapons production in Ukraine
- Additional ammunition, especially for air defense
- Repair facilities and a joint military enterprise in Ukraine
- Partial funding for Starlink and Ukraine’s military communication system
- Medical equipment