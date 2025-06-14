💥🇮🇷 Fire presumably at Imam Hassan Military Base in Kermanshah after Israeli strikes.

Israeli media continues to hint at massive strikes on Tehran tonight.

Adding:

Iran intercepts British spy destroyer in Sea of Oman - report

Iran’s Navy stopped a British spy destroyer in the Sea of Oman that was intending to aid Israel in attacking Iran, Mehr news agency reported.

The British destroyer entered the northern Indian Ocean on June 13 in order to guide Israeli missiles into Iranian territory and was identified by the intelligence systems of the Iranian Navy, the report added.

The Navy’s combat drones forced the warship to change its course, preventing it from sailing further toward the Persian Gulf.

Adding:

Iran has 20,000 ballistic missiles , and we cannot tolerate this, we have taken measures to destroy its missile potential , said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He also threatened to intensify the strikes and that “very soon you will see Israeli Air Force planes in the skies over Tehran.”

"We will strike every facility and every target of the ayatollah regime."

▪️Fox News quotes a senior Israeli intelligence official as saying that “after the first wave of strikes in the operation, we will have even more surprises for Iran.”

▪️Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in turn, stated:

"If the Zionist entity dares to repeat its aggression, it will face a harsher and stronger response from our armed forces."

Adding: Britain is moving aircraft to the Middle East.



