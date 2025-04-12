The JOY of Our Salvation For ALL That Christ Endured

Toward The Mark Minute about the Scriptures that tell us that our salvation and adoption in to the Family of God comes through the shed blood of Christ Jesus, “Who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame (Hebrews 12:2).”

1 min., 47 sec.

Jesus Christ was determined to endure whatever it would take for Him to get to that cross knowing that once He achieved His goal, salvation would await all who call on His Name from that day forward, and not just for “salvation” but for ALL of the benefits that come with our being adopted (grafted) into The Family of God where everybody wins! "Triumph Over the Urge to Quit"!





Watch full "TRIUMPH OVER THE URGE TO QUIT… AVOID A LIFETIME OF REGRET" podcast

Welcome to a space where a small ministry family expresses big passion for, and joy in, Christ Jesus. This is a wonder-filled, adventurous journey for a lifetime, friend. We’re really glad you’re here!





Pull up a seat, grab a coffee or cocoa, and enjoy some time with us. We hope you join us in building the Family of God in Christ Jesus, and together we will reach more souls and fan the flame in more Hearts and Lives as we "press Toward The Mark for the Prize of the High Calling of God in Christ Jesus (Philippians 3:13-14)"!

