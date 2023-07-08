Jane Burgermeister, momento decisivo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jane Bürgermeister, Journalist - has written for Nature, British Medical Journal, The Scientist, Reuters Health, and the Guardian among other publications. Gain prominence when she filed verifiable complaint against Baxter, Novartis, WHO, Obama, etc. for genocide in 2009.https://t.me/oneninetyfivenationsrising/4870