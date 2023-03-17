Beau Biden’s Widow Hallie Received Cash From China Bank Wire

Hallie Biden, the widow of Beau Biden, received cash from China bank wires in March 2017, less than two months after President Joe Biden left office as vice president, according to a memo released Thursday by the House Oversight and Accountability Committee. The money was sent from the company Robinson Walker LLC to several members of the Biden family and companies associated with them.

The panel, led by Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, said Thursday that it obtained new records after subpoenaing Bank of America. It also released a letter (pdf) revealing that the bank had identified a "Robinson Walker, LLC" account that had transferred money from State Energy HK Limited.

In the release, Comer said that his investigators found evidence that the cash was sent to accounts linked to other Biden family members, including Hunter Biden, James Biden and Hallie Biden, as well as to companies associated with them. However, he did not provide details about the services provided or why the Biden family received the money.

The top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, has criticized Comer for releasing the memo, which he says is a political attack against Biden. He said the panel was prying into private lives of Biden family business associates by subpoenaing banking records.

Comer defended his investigation, noting that it is based on evidence gathered through the committee's subpoenaing of bank documents and an audit conducted by the Treasury Department. He added that the committee is reviewing those reports to see what they reveal.

As part of the inquiry, Comer has subpoenaed bank records tied to the Bidens and others, and he expects those reports to yield more information about how much money was transferred to and from various family members and companies associated with them. He vowed that he would not rest until the facts were revealed and that he would hold Biden to account for any wrongdoing.

