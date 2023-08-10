Dr. Gina Loudon Warns of the Horrific Acts Happening Within the United States Today

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(August 10, 2023) Dr. Gina Loudon connects the dots linking the trans radicals, pro-abortion activists, and sex traffickers.
Dr. Gina Loudon’s article: What Do the Trans Radicals, Pro-Abortion Activists, and Sex Traffickers All Have In Common?: https://townhall.com/columnists/ginaloudon/2023/08/07/monday-n2626694
Real America’s Voice: https://americasvoice.news/
America’s Voice – Special Report with Dr. Gina Loudon: https://americasvoice.news/playlists/show/americas-voice-special-report/
Steve Bannon's War Room: https://rumble.com/v368pg3-dr.-gina-loudon-warns-of-the-horrific-acts-happening-with-the-united-states.html