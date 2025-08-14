BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Russia’s Belgorod under another drone attack - 1 UAV crashes near the city market as gunfire rings out in the center, drones cut down by automatic rifle fire
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
48 views • 1 month ago

Russia’s Belgorod under another drone attack — one UAV crashes near the city market as gunfire rings out in the center, drones cut down by automatic rifle fire

Shops, verandas, and public events shut as governor urges residents to stay indoors.

Adding: 

FLOTUS to SUE Hunter Biden for $1B over Epstein allegations 

First Lady Trump demands Hunter Biden retract 'false statements' connecting her to the Epstein case

How do you think this will unfold? Video coming up with HB's response. Cynthia

https://www.newsweek.com/hunter-biden-melania-trump-defamation-epstein-2113455

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
