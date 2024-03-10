© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ron Johnson Presses Witnesses On The ‘Root Cause’ Behind Chronic Diseases For Americans
During a Senate Budget Committee hearing on Wednesday, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) questioned witnesses on what has lead to the significant increase in chronic illness patients in the US.