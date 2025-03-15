Experience the potent health-supporting benefits of Organic Plant-Based Zinc

To help you boost your daily zinc intake, the Groovy Bee Store is proud to introduce our NEW Groovy Bee USDA Organic Liquid Plant-Based Zinc. This convenient liquid dietary supplement provides a highly bioavailable form of zinc to help you meet your daily zinc requirement.

Our premium liquid plant-based zinc supplement is naturally sourced from organic guava leaf extract, making it a safe and reliable source of highly bioavailable zinc. Groovy Bee USDA Organic Liquid Plant-Based Zinc is also enhanced with Ormus Supercharged Minerals.

Each 1 mL serving of our Groovy Bee USDA Organic Liquid Plant-Based Zinc provides 7.5 mg of organic zinc (68% of the Daily Value). Take this 1 mL serving twice daily or as recommended by your healthcare provider.

NOTE: Shake the bottle well before taking our organic liquid plant-based zinc supplement.

Groovy Bee USDA Organic Liquid Plant-Based Zinc is non-GMO, non-China, certified organic and meticulously lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.

Please note that Groovy Bee USDA Organic Liquid Plant-Based Zinc is manufactured in a facility that may contain nuts, such as peanuts and tree nuts.



