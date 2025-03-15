Experience the potent health-supporting benefits of Organic Plant-Based Zinc

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
To help you boost your daily zinc intake, the Groovy Bee Store is proud to introduce our NEW Groovy Bee USDA Organic Liquid Plant-Based Zinc. This convenient liquid dietary supplement provides a highly bioavailable form of zinc to help you meet your daily zinc requirement.
Our premium liquid plant-based zinc supplement is naturally sourced from organic guava leaf extract, making it a safe and reliable source of highly bioavailable zinc. Groovy Bee USDA Organic Liquid Plant-Based Zinc is also enhanced with Ormus Supercharged Minerals.
Each 1 mL serving of our Groovy Bee USDA Organic Liquid Plant-Based Zinc provides 7.5 mg of organic zinc (68% of the Daily Value). Take this 1 mL serving twice daily or as recommended by your healthcare provider.
NOTE: Shake the bottle well before taking our organic liquid plant-based zinc supplement.
Groovy Bee USDA Organic Liquid Plant-Based Zinc is non-GMO, non-China, certified organic and meticulously lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.
Please note that Groovy Bee USDA Organic Liquid Plant-Based
Zinc is manufactured in a facility that may contain nuts, such as peanuts and
tree nuts.
Shop at GroovyBee.com