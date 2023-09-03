Ice Cube: I’d Rather Turn Down $20 Million Than Take the COVID Shot

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from The Vigilant Fox
https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1675644043366105090?s=20
03.07.2023
In October 2021, Ice Cube turned down a $9 million movie role in “Oh Hell No” after being told by producers to get vaccinated.
“That was never gonna happen,” he reflected. “I don’t care if it was $20 million. That was never gonna happen.”
“And if you got injured from that vaccine, you would have paid that $20 million to be healthy again,” replied Joe Rogan.
“Damn right,” agreed Ice Cube.