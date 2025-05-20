BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
⚡ THE STATE OF THE NWO ADDRESS!! PARODY ONLY!! ⚡
End the global reset
End the global reset
57 views • 3 months ago

sometimes even as a Bible teach you we have to cut up and get a laugh out of something. this is not a teaching but just me having a little bit of fun. I am just like the rest of you I like to laugh. at least I try to be funny lol. so I made this video a long time ago probably back in 2014. I don't believe in wearing ties but I only have this video so I thought that I would put this up and maybe someone can get a little laugh out of it.

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

⚡ IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL I APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL 

VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12

OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS 

[email protected]

Keywords
unionstate ofthe america
