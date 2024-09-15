BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 122:1-9, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20240907
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
26 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 8 months ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ)

1.      My JEHOVAH-RAAH, unto You I lift up my eyes, O You who dwell in the Heavens.

2.      Behold, as the eyes of servants look to the hand of their masters, as the eyes of a maid to the hand of her mistress, so my eyes look to You, the LORD my GOD, because of my blood-bought rights in my Savior Jesus Christ, continue to have mercy on me.

3.      Thank You for being merciful on me, O JEHOVAH-RAAH, be merciful on me! For I am exceedingly filled with contempt.

4.      My redeemed soul is exceedingly filled with the scorn of those who are at ease, with the contempt of the proud. Amen!

Thank You my YAHWEH and JEHOVAH-RAAH for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 123:1-4 personalized, NKJV).

****


                                               * * * *

Learn more at:

First Century Gospel Church:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,

www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]    

Keywords
godlovetestimonyhousejerusalemisraelpeacefeetgladlorddavidgatesjudgmentwallspraythronesseekstandtribesholy namethanksprosperjehovah raphacompanionbrethen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy