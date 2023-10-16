Should Israel OCCUPY GAZA after destroying Hamas?

Glenn Beck





Oct 16, 2023





s Israel prepares for a ground invasion of Gaza, it has warned civilians in the north to evacuate. But what will happen next? President Biden told 60 Minutes that he believes it would be a "big mistake" for Israel to occupy Gaza after it destroys Hamas. But Glenn disagrees. Glenn reviews the historical precedence for such a move and warns that a two-state solution didn't work out so well the last time it was tried, in post-World War II Germany. Plus, he points out the "key" to the whole argument: The Palestinians in Gaza might be controlled by Hamas, but they VOTED for Hamas, which uses them as human shields ... and recent polls suggest the vast majority still support the destruction of Israel.





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNRzxCKrGW4