Rybar Live: Situation in the Middle East, May 29

Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:

«The war is being artificially prolonged, civilian casualties are increasing and, moreover, the goal of the Israelis is to maximize the continuation of the war for the sake of the war itself»

Adding...

A few days after the bombings (https://t.me/rybar/60231) of the city of Homs, the Israelis have once again attacked Syrian territory: air strikes were carried out from the airspace over Lebanon on targets in two populated areas. There were casualties among the civilian population.

▪️First, the town of Al-Furqlus east of Homs was bombed. Although the Syrian air defenses managed to intercept some of the missiles, the remaining ones were able to hit parked trucks at the checkpoint of the same name. Opposition resources claim that this was a convoy of pro-Iranian groups.

In addition, footage has appeared online of the downing of an unidentified target nearby in the same part of the province. Government media proudly suggested that the intercepted object turned out to be an Israeli Hermes 450 drone, but this information is most likely false: this drone has no business being there.

▪️Another air raid was carried out on the city of Banias, located in the Tartus province. However, the details of this attack are contradictory. This is because a missile, either Israeli or Syrian, fell on a residential building, as a result of which 13 people were injured and a minor girl was killed.

🔻In any case, many monitoring resources reported the likelihood of another attack on Syria. Earlier, the activity of electronic reconnaissance and air surveillance aircraft from the 122nd squadron of the Israeli Air Force was recorded over the northern part of the West Bank and the Mediterranean Sea.

@Rybar