Demystifying Decentralization Podcast #6: Why is Decentralization an idea whose time has come

In this episode I really dive into the WHY of Decentralization for our times right now. I talk about taking your time to transition some of your energy into local economy and understanding that you don’t have to do it all at once. I then explain the many reasons people are supporting local to diversify their own life ‘portfolio’ in a sense. Some of the topics I discuss are: Food security, the need for people to connect locally, workshops and local training, natural medicine & health, AI and the changing job world, supporting local product & service Hubs, trust in institutions is waning and more. I explain how Decentralization is now becoming a way to hedge against the changing global economy. Finally I discuss Home Schoolers and how they can and will be more involved in these local Hubs and activities to enrich their teaching and socializing needs. Come on this journey as I narrate what is happening locally and in the near future.

