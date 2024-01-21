That is Beneath me peasant - Be Gone!

Create New Account
America at War
This is nothing new, it happens EVERY DAY all across America!

original videos: Lawyer Reads Law To Mayor, Mayor Orders Police To Break It!

https://youtu.be/Bbxp2mbBuBs


Killeen City Council Tyrants

https://youtu.be/Ro2f4YEktzw


Detrimental Recording Between Mayor and Newspaper~ Mayor Owned

https://youtu.be/of4yYfYYNpc


We must remedy these issues or they will get worse!

America is already a #Communist country!


PLEASE find your way over to these Tyrant's social media accounts...

and air out your grievances!


ALL of these criminals should be in jail!

The issue is that POLICE exist to protect the criminals in government

Meaning that they are COMPLICIT in their crimes!


Live and speak the TRUTH!

