Yuval Noah Harari | "(AI) It Makes It Possible to Create Total Surveillance Regimes. Every Dictator In History Dreamt About Following Everybody All the Time. It Is Becoming Possible to Create a Total Surveillance Regime."





December 8th 2024 | Watch the FULL LENGTH December 8th 2024 ThePrint interview with Yuval Noah Harari on ThePrint Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bOkArdL56tg





Who Is Elon Musk? Learn More Today At: http://TimeToFreeAmerica.com/ElonMusk





Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? Learn More Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Yuval-Noah-Harari





119 Biblical Prophecies Coming to Pass Simultaneously? | Was the Bible Written to Scare Us or Prepare Us? Is Christ Returning Soon? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/biblical-timeline/#scroll-content





What Is The Great Reset / Fourth Industrial Revolution? https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation/





How Does The Great Reset / Fourth Industrial Revolution Work? https://timetofreeamerica.com/great-reset-diagram/





*************************************************************************





**Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & Central Bank Digital Currencies Today At: www.BH-PM.com





Want to Read Patents Related to The Great Reset Agenda? - READ - www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation

What Is BRICS? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content

What Are CBDCs - https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

Who Is Elon Musk? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content

Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content