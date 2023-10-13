What Others May Not Be Telling You Decompressing From War Torn Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discovering the Jewish Jesus
Oct 13, 2023
Rabbi Schneider and his wife, Cynthia, come together to share their personal experience of being stuck in the midst of the Israel-Hamas-Palestine conflict. During this video, Rabbi offers a Christian perspective of these events and discusses key considerations as they relate to the return of Jesus.
Decompressing From War Torn Israel
