RFK Jr. joined Trump's Rally in AZ - 🍿Trump will establish ... clip

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joined Donald Trump's campaign rally in Arizona.
Trump promised that if he wins the election, he will establish an independent presidential commission to investigate assassination attempts, including the July attempt on his life.
The commission will also be tasked with releasing all remaining classified documents related to the assassination of John F. Kennedy. (Cynthia... one of those things that he should have made sure to do the first time and not talked out of it.)