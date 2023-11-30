This morning in East Jerusalem - Moment when Two Armed Gunmen Opened Fire at a Bus Stop - part 1

This morning in East Jerusalem, two armed gunmen opened fire at a bus stop. As a result of the terrorist attack, three people were killed and six more were injured, four of whom were in serious condition.

The terrorists were eliminated by security forces and one of the armed civilians. Among the dead are a young girl and an elderly man; the identity of the third victim is being established.

This was possibly a back-lash from IDF killing children yesterday.

A Palestinian shooting operation near the occupied al-Quds has left at least three Israelis dead and over a dozen more injured.