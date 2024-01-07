Create New Account
Speaker Mike Johnson says House GOP won't back more border funds without policy changes
House Speaker Mike Johnson says House GOP won't back more border funds without policy changes  |  FakeNews  Face the Nation


While on a trip to the Texas border town Eagle Pass, House Speaker Mike Johnson tells Margaret Brennan that Congressional Republicans will not approve the $14 billion requested by the White House to secure the border "unless you change the policy." 

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regimespeaker mike johnson

