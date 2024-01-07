House Speaker Mike Johnson says House GOP won't back more border funds without policy changes | FakeNews Face the Nation
While on a trip to the Texas border town Eagle Pass, House Speaker Mike Johnson tells Margaret Brennan that Congressional Republicans will not approve the $14 billion requested by the White House to secure the border "unless you change the policy."
