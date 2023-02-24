African man levitating.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the 1970s a group of German researchers heard of a tribesmen in Africa who could levitate. They filmed this man in a ritual appearing to float, by breathing. But if we had spiritual eyes we would see a large demonic entity the tribesmen summons holding him.
Repent brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.