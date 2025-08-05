Due to 24-hour Russian reconnaissance, a temporary deployment point of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was detected and destroyed by UAV team of Geran-2. Reports indicate that Ukrainian units had just arrived within the past 72 hours, and a call came in advising the Russian Defense Ministry to await enemy logistics and manpower accumulation in Buryn settlement of Sumy Region. The temporary deployment point was then heavily attacked by Geran-2 drones, which the West has begun to imitate due to their remarkable success, blowing up targets, sending objects flying into the air. At least four explosions set fire to the temporary deployment area of Zelensky's troops, as shown in footage released by the Russian Defense Ministry on August 4, 2025. This represents a significant loss for Kiev, as the group of soldiers prepared for the front lines has been reduced!

Undoubtedly, Geran derived from the Iranian Shahed drone, underscores the increased range and lethality of its impact on enemy targets. Russian forces have now mass-used these drones due to their abundant production, flying over all of Ukraine. Just today, multiple Geran-2 kamikaze drones were filmed over Ukraine en route to a morning mission. The Geran flew in a swarm, roaring towards their targets—without any obstruction. It seems this time Western air defenses in Ukraine missed the drones' cries. But so far there are not reports yet of any targets being hit!

