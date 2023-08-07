This crisis will not end until Democrats cut the cord: NYC policymaker

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New York City Council minority leader Joe Borelli discusses the city’s ongoing migrant crisis and explains the move to make outdoor dining permanent. #foxbusiness
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html