NIGHT SHADOWS 05102023 -- Jeremiah Said America Will be Invaded and then Destroyed from Within and Without

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America is being invaded just as Jeremiah said would happen just before she is destroyed from within and without. Biden and his communist crew are doing this, but remember this is a judgment from the Lord Himself as America, once blessed is now under the curse and will remain under it until she is destroyed. It appears there is nothing but rank apostasy and no sign of repentance. At the same time all of this is happening, Earth changes abound, solar anomalies continue, and the nations are getting more and more restless and the dogs of war are howling to be unleashed, and so it goes in this evil matrix.
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241
Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/vie