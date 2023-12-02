BOMBSHELL: New Zealand Whistleblower Exposes COVID Mass Genocide Plan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A database administrator who helped the New Zealand government catalog vaccine recipients has come forward revealing the spike in deaths associated with the Covid-19 jab campaign, which resulted in hundreds dead.
Learn more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/bombshell-new-zealand-whistleblower-reveals-over-20-who-took-pfizer-jab-died/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/covid-vaccine-may-cause-long-term-heart-damage-even-in-people-with-no-symptoms/
https://banned.video/watch?id=61eabc33d572c30c3e3b629c