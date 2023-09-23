© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Psychological Warfare - Official Propaganda Manual of the US Air Force, 1951
The following pamphlet is an official manual on psychological warfare, propaganda and subversion distributed to recruits in the US Air Force in 1951.
As you read this, imagine what it would be like if the United States government decided to use these same propaganda and control techniques on us, its own American citizens...
Keywords:
America, propaganda, United States, psychological warfare. US Air Force, history, comics, comic book, freedom, narration, audiobook, entertainment, educational
Watch this channel on these alternative video platforms:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ireadclassiccomics3172
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6dPOHdT8um1K/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ireadclassiccomicbooks
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1443311
Odysee: odysee.com/@IReadClassicComicBooks/