BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Psychological Warfare - Official Propaganda Manual of the US Air Force, 1951
IReadClassicComicBooks
IReadClassicComicBooks
6 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 09/23/2023

Psychological Warfare - Official Propaganda Manual of the US Air Force, 1951

The following pamphlet is an official manual on psychological warfare, propaganda and subversion distributed to recruits in the US Air Force in 1951.

As you read this, imagine what it would be like if the United States government decided to use these same propaganda and control techniques on us, its own American citizens...

Keywords:

America, propaganda, United States, psychological warfare. US Air Force, history, comics, comic book, freedom, narration, audiobook, entertainment, educational

Watch this channel on these alternative video platforms:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ireadclassiccomics3172

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6dPOHdT8um1K/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ireadclassiccomicbooks

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1443311

Odysee: odysee.com/@IReadClassicComicBooks/

Keywords
narrationentertainmentaudiobookeducationalamerica propagandunited states psychological warfare us air force history comics comic book freedom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy