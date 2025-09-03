Suez Canal and Global Trade Routes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Global wars are over routes & resources. Control of chokepoints like the Suez Canal, Strait of Hormuz, and Bab al-Mandab means control of trade. Nations are fiercely competing to dominate these strategic passages, which are vital for energy and goods movement, shaping the new multipolar world order.
#Geopolitics #TradeRoutes #SuezCanal #NewWorldOrder
