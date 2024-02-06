Mass Vaccination and POLICE DEATHS - Part 11

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Coppers continue to drop like flies following the largest ever vaccine experiment. Medical deaths in the police force don't be seem to be slowing down, they are actually getting more frequent.
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984