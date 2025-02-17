BrightLearn - Storm Preparedness and Survival Insights, an interview with Steve Slepcevic and Tina Blanco

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This episode of the Bright Learn podcast provides a comprehensive survival guide for the severe storm impacting Florida, featuring firsthand accounts from Tina Blanco, a prepper from Nokomis, Sarasota, and Steve Slepcevic, a seasoned first responder, highlighting the storm's devastating effects, the importance of evacuation, and the necessity of communication and financial preparedness, with recommendations for essential supplies and drills to ensure safety.
