Corey Miller Left Mormonism to Lead an Apologetics Ministry on College Campuses



Corey Miller was born into a multi-generational Mormon family, but one trip to a Christian summer camp at the age of 16 changed his life forever. Challenged by the Gospel and confronted with the truth of scripture, Corey left Mormonism behind and is now the President and CEO of Ratio Christi, a campus apologetics ministry with the intent to reach souls with the truth - including Mormons! Corey explains the importance of the First Amendment, and how that applies to his ministry on college campuses. He also discusses his background in the Mormon church, and how Christians can equip themselves to better reach the Mormon community with the true gospel of Jesus Christ.







TAKEAWAYS





Mormonism teaches that God “became” god, which is reminiscent of some Eastern religions and embraces a kind of polytheism





To reach Mormons for Christ, stick to the essentials: define who God is, what salvation is, and stay true to the core message of the Gospel





The Socratic evangelism approach asks thought-provoking questions and lowers the defenses of people who have erected walls of pride





Understanding a Mormon’s mindset and culture is important in effectively reaching them with the gospel







