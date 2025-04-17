SN1512: Dark Belongings, Bioweapon Threats & Harboring Hate ⚠️

[Audio Podcast Version:





We’re back this week from our impromptu break to bring you the latest news. From fire bombing transgender individuals to satanic assassins and even Lady Gaga performing satanic rituals at Coachella. We do our very levelheaded best to bring you up-to-date and relevant information.





After launching into a impassioned speech about the dynamic nature of the human spirit and how it’s purposely being smothered by politics, we launch into the latest updates regarding the Covid vaccinated at the beginning of the show we go over how more than just our five senses are deliberately being targeted by the scientific Satanist.





We finish off the transmission, updating the audience about the control grid that they’re putting in place, the false altruistic purposes in which they’re bringing in real ID and biometric surveillance systems and how bad the Chinese filtration is. Lastly, we close the show off with Troy Brewer on the confessionals podcast, talking about child sex trafficking, and elite rituals. To say this is a power pack transmission is an understatement.





