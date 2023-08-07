BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sol Millin Talks to My Place #2
Corrections are made to this title description, the posted video is unchanged. Apologies for any confusion. In the evening of Sunday 6 August 2023, at Nat's Place Bundoora, Sol Millin took time out to address My Place Upper North Melbourne Suburbs members on what he was up to with regard to his trust "Make Australia Healthy Again" (.org) and the law suits currently underway in the Magistrates Court and the “Federal Court” where he has made a groundbreaking “Federal Court Lodgement”. The huge take away message from Sol, really from God, is that "we have won." Take heart and listen to this hour long presentation. 

godhigh courtsol millinnats placemy placeupper north melbourne suburbsmake australia healthy againmagistrates courtwe have won
