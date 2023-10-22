BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The HOAXBUSTERS, SATURDAY, Oct 21, 2023
RizoliTV
RizoliTV
244 followers
1
53 views • 10/22/2023

Jim and Joe Rizoli, Diane King (Dianna Ploss)

Saturday: https://speakfreeradio.com/category/podcasts/hoaxbusters/

moneytreepublishing.com

******************

Audio: https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/joriz/episodes/2023-10-25T15_45_09-07_00

*** Joe Rizoli discusses THE HOLOCAUST NARRATIVE, E. Michael Jones. P60-104.https://www.fidelitypress.org/the-holocaust-narrative

*** GAZA: Invasion and Occupation of Palestine to give Washington control of the Middle East: Palestine a once thriving Mediterranean nation was forced by the victors of World War II to accept as ‘refugees’ Europe’s displaced Jews following which time the world’s Jewish diaspora descended on and occupied Palestine. ‘Washington and European governments cheerlead Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza. The failure to intervene to halt the carnage threatens to ignite violence throughout the region and the World, writes Chris Hedges, American war correspondent. I have been in urban warfare in El Salvador, Iraq, Gaza, Bosnia and Kosovo. Once you fight street by street, apartment block by apartment block, there is only one rule, kill anything that moves.

*** The Myth of German Villainy, Benton Bradley,

https://www.moneytreepublishing.com/shop/myth-german-villainy

******************

BITCHUTE - Jim Rizoli - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kDHBE5vylTdI/

GOYIM TV - HOLOTRUTHER - https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2244538652/Holotruther/videos

BRIGHTEON - RizoliTV - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jimrizoli

UGETUBE: https://ugetube.com/@nosixmillion

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@RizoliTV:d

******************

Holocaust Deprogramming Course: https://ia801707.us.archive.org??/26??/items??/holo??-deprogramming??-course??/Holo??%20Deprogramming??%20Course??%20??.pdf

