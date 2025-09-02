BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SLAP 🖐 AND 🥾 KICK MAN [FULL UNEDITED CLIP]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
513 views • 2 weeks ago

An 11 second clip of this video had been posted as SOME OF THESE MASKTARDS 😷 THINK THAT IT WILL SAVE THEM FROM A BEATING❗


One of the comments stated: "What's the context for the video? It seems a setup. Cameraman is already over the guys should in place while the perp approaches. There's no protests or other groups of dickheads within frame. Is it more AI gayness?"


Here ya go, buddy 😅


Filmed in Manchester.

Here is the full video that includes all the context that led up to this.

https://youtu.be/yflTGwu-OHA


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ALA3ws4c84

Keywords
manchesterpantifabtfogoteemslap and kick man
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy