Israeli Media Casually Laughing about Genocide - Similar to Satanists
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
0
123 views • 03/19/2024

Israeli media casually laughing about genocide.

In a recent episode of ‘Hapatriotim’ on Channel 14, posted from March 14.

Israeli journalist Yinon Magal stated that They are referring to Biden's stupid remark .... that he has a "red line" when it comes to the war in Gaza. "You can't have another 30,000 Palestinians dead as a consequence of going after (Hamas).

as of March 14, The number of Palestinians killed by Israel's war on Gaza has risen to 31,272, according to Gaza's health ministry. Additionally, 73,024 people have been wounded. Many more are missing under rubble. More than 12,300 children have been killed between last October and the end of February.






