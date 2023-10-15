Donald J. Trump: The broken political investors and the GOP candidates eat their young

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald J. Trump:
I understand Candidates that are losing by 57 to 70 Points are getting together with RINO Paul Ryan, Mitt “The Loser” Romney, Bill “No Guts or Talent” Barr, and some broken political “investors” that will soon come to me, as most others already have.
These failed Candidates should have started by campaigning effectively, which they didn’t because they don’t have the skill or the talent…
@realDonaldTrump
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/111235190221468575