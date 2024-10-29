Celiac is they destroyed your gut with poisoned food and water!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

God didn't make faulty genes. Celiac is a stupid word. Just look it up. So ferritin is the form that is held in hemoglobin. There's a nitrogen scaffolding and holding Fe2+, which is what ferritin is, that form of iron into your red blood cells.

When your red blood cells change shape, may I say sickle cell anemia? And it's not a protein. Stop! It's not a protein. Ferritin is Fe2+. It's iron in the 2+ form. It's a mineral.

This is just more fear porn. Stop going to those doctors, start getting those tests. It runs in the family because you all lived in the same environment where they poisoned your water, your food. We've known the single amino acid change in hemoglobin since before I was born, and your CRISPR technology can't cut it out of there and stop sickle cell anemia. They just gave everybody sickle cell anemia.

And they took the lead out of your paints. So the parasites called those towers they put up, 5g, microwaves, all of those things that rob the nutrients from your food!

We need to eat meat. It's where we get sarcasine. Celiac is they destroyed your gut with the oil the PFTs, they took out Ireland. And if that's your descent somewhere in the UK.

You know ferritin leaves your red blood cell when the red blood cells changes shape. So everybody walks through the bioweapon company called Leidos in airport. Stop it! You're detonating the bioweapon. You're having your red blood cells change shape. The minute they change shape, the scaffold of nitrogen holding the oxygen onto the ferritin. No more Eliquis. You don't use blood thinners. You can't carry oxygen through your blood!

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 10/20/2024

Missing Link Live with Jesse Hal, Episode 900 with Judy Mikovits, PhD: https://rumble.com/v5jbnsp-int-900-with-dr-judy-mikovits-a-christian-researcher-scientist-and-truthsee.html