Babylon Bee Trailer for “January 6th - The Most Deadliest Day”

(Sep 5, 2024) Babylon Bee: We finally did it. We made a movie. And it's glorious.





We've been your trusted source of fake news for years. You've laughed at our headlines. You've shared our viral videos. A handful of you have listened to our podcast. But now, for the first time ever, we've written and produced a full-length mockumentary.





January 6: The Most Deadliest Day is a groundbreaking, soon-to-be Academy Award-winning film that exposes what really happened on that fateful day.





Our brave reporters went undercover to find the truth. We interviewed dangerous insurrectionists like The Lectern Guy and The Buffalo Guy. We talked to "experts" like Dennis Prager and some random guy from the Claremont Institute. We combined state-of-the-art forensic science with computer imagery to accurately reconstruct the most deadliest day in human history. And with no regard for our own safety, we went on location to the most terrifying sites in Washington D.C. where democracy and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez almost died.





January 6: The Most Deadliest Day.

Coming soon to Babylon Bee subscribers on October 11, 2024.









