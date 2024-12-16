BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Misunderstandings of Mental Health and How to Help Those Suffering - Matthew Stanford
A lot of people get the lines between spiritual problems and mental problems confused, but one thing is clear: the church has historically been a safe and helpful place for people suffering and seeking shelter and support. Matthew Stanford is the CEO of the Hope and Healing Center and Institute in Texas. He shares about the misunderstanding surrounding mental health problems with Christians and children. He also praises the church for being on the front lines of mental health support. Matthew points out hallmarks of depression in children and how the church can come alongside families during difficult times of diagnosis and mental health struggles. We as parents can also teach our children how to deal with stress and tension in our everyday lives in a healthy manner.



TAKEAWAYS


Try to be present for your friends struggling mentally and offer to pray for them or over them


Find out how you can minimize stress in the life of someone who is mentally struggling


A profoundly depressed mood is the most common characteristic of depression


A foundation for true healing is found in faith-based solutions



Keywords
childrenspiritualtexasdepressionmental healthanxietytina griffincounter culture mom showhope and healingmatthew standford
