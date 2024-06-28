Culture War | Telling the Truth No Matter the Cost | Kali Fontanilla | Whistleblower and One of THE MOST Shadow Banned on Social Media

Moms on a Mission welcomes to the show, Kali Fontanilla. Kali shares how she was a former government school teacher for 15 years in California and heard on mainstream media that Critical Race Theory was NOT being taught in their k-12 schools yet due to the online school platform, due to Covid, she saw the lesson plans where it WAS being taught. She continues to explain that since she has exposed it and has been speaking the truth about the Marxist radical left takeover of our country, she has been verbally attacked and even has received death threats because of it. Kali finishes by telling us that she left the school and started her own fully accredited online school called, Exodus Institute. Please PRAY for Kali, enroll in the Exodus Institute at

