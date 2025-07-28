Trump really loves deadlines or lies: From 50 days, now suddenly it's 10–12 days

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump really loves deadlines. The latest one — aimed at Russia — is now 10–12 days. In other words, we’re back to his classic “two weeks.”
Adding what Dmitry Medvedev said:
@MedvedevRussiaE
Trump's playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10… He should remember 2 things:
1. Russia isn't Israel or even Iran.
2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road!