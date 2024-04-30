BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🌿🥑 Unlocking Nutritional Mysteries 🍏🍇
🌱🔍 Did you know? There are still nutritional mysteries waiting to be unlocked. 🤔

🤝 👨 Let’s explore with Steven Cornett, an expert in regenerative agriculture, market gardening, homesteading, livestock also the the founder of Nature’s Always Right.❤️

🤔 🕵️He explains with new technologies emerging, like those from The Bio Nutrient Association, we're on the brink of discovering even more about the nutrients in our food 🥦🔬

🎙️ http://bit.ly/4cgBW5e

🌟 They're pioneering new technologies to measure nutrition in food using devices like spectrometers 🛠️

🚀 Stay tuned as we journey into the future of nutrition 🌿 💕

🔊 Learn more by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🔥 🎬

